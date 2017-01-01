Measure Customer Satisfation.

Improve Customer Experience.

Turn Customers into Promoters.

Our machine learning algorithms learn customer patterns to offer deep insights

How It Works

SETUP SURVEY

Create simple and efficient surveys using our advanced web platform.

CAPTURE FEEDBACK

Collect customer feedback through your tablet or phone using our Android/iOS apps.

ANALYZE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

View detailed analytics on customer feedback and experience through our web dashboard.

ACTION FOR IMPROVEMENT

Take affirmative action based on our analytics to improve overall customer satisfaction.

Ideal For These Industries

HOTELS

RESTAURANTS

SPA & SALON

RETAIL OUTLETS

EVENTS & PROMOTIONS

AIRPORT

MARKET RESEARCH

HEALTH CARE & RESEARCH

BANKS

Features
Deep Analytics

Multi-Language Support

Multi-Device Support

Works Offline

Multiple Question Types

Fully Customizable Branding

Display Offers &
Special Promotions

Support For Media

Support For Kiosk Mode

Net Promoter Score

Email Reports

Support For Android & iPads

Pricing
Monthly
Yearly
TOTAL DEVICES

1000

inr / month

First Month Free.

  • No Setup Fee

    There are no setup fees or initial deposits to start using this in your business.

  • No Contracts

    Absolutely no contracts. If you do not like the service, you are free to discontinue anytime.

  • Start Immediately

    Deploy FeedbacQ in your business in less than 10 minutes.

  • All Features Included

    All Current features and future updates are part of the standard package.

